Singer Alanis Morissette expecting third child

25th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The Canadian already has two children.

Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette is pregnant with her third child.

The Canadian singer, 44, announced her news in a post on Instagram.

Sharing a black and white image of herself sporting a baby bump, she wrote: “So much NEWness.”

She added a string of hearts and praying hands emojis.

The singer already has two children with her husband Mario Treadway – an eight-year-old son named Ever Imre and a two-year-old daughter called Onyx Solace.

Morissette’s representative confirmed the pregnancy to the Associated Press.

© Press Association 2019

As it's found they're helping cut carbon emissions - how to support your local food bank

Why is Justin Bieber being blamed for the closure of an Icelandic canyon?

Acrylic earrings are a spring must-have: 8 of the best pairs
Pregnant Gemma Atkinson climbs Spanish volcano in memory of late father
Alan Brazil breached broadcasting rules by saying Asians caused rat infestation
Everything you need to know about Rixo, the vintage-inspired label that's taking over Instagram

