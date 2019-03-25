Singer Alanis Morissette expecting third child

The Canadian already has two children.

Alanis Morissette is pregnant with her third child.

The Canadian singer, 44, announced her news in a post on Instagram.

Sharing a black and white image of herself sporting a baby bump, she wrote: “So much NEWness.”

She added a string of hearts and praying hands emojis.

The singer already has two children with her husband Mario Treadway – an eight-year-old son named Ever Imre and a two-year-old daughter called Onyx Solace.

Morissette’s representative confirmed the pregnancy to the Associated Press.

