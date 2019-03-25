Oprah Winfrey gets standing ovation as she announces new shows at Apple event

The US star said she wants to reach 'that sweet spot where insight and perspective, truth and tolerance, actually intersect'.

Oprah Winfrey received a standing ovation as she appeared at Apple’s live event to announce two new documentaries.

The talk show queen was one of several stars who took part as the technology giant announced its plans to make original, quality films and TV shows.

Winfrey told the crowd she was teaming up with Apple TV+ for two documentaries – one called Toxic Labor that will explore the toll of sexual harassment and assault in the workplace, and an unnamed project that will focus on mental health and “how the scourge of depression and anxiety, post traumatic stress disorder, addiction, trauma and loss is devastating lives daily across the globe”.

“If we do our jobs right we are going to replace shame and replace stigma, with wisdom, with compassion and honesty,” said the star, to thunderous applause.

Oprah Winfrey (AP)

Winfrey – who also announced she was “building the biggest, the most vibrant, the most stimulating book club on the planet” – said she had joined forces with Apple “because the Apple platform allows me to do what I do in a whole new way”.

“To take everything I’ve learned about connecting to people to the next level. Because they are in a billion pockets y’all, a billion pockets,” she said.

“The whole world has got them in their hands and that represents a major opportunity to make a genuine impact.”

Winfrey said she wants “to reach that sweet spot where insight and perspective, truth and tolerance, actually intersect”.

She said: “For as long as I can remember I’ve had this dream for us all to some day realise that deep potential that we are each born to.

“It abides in every soul. I know this to be true.

“My deepest hope is that all we humans get to become the fullest version of ourselves as human beings, to join in the mission and vision for our common good, to leave this world more enlightened, kinder and better than we found it, and to move together one billion plus strong into a future of our own design all connected through Apple.”

© Press Association 2019