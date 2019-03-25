Andy Serkis hosts film screening for children helped by Barnardo's

The actor and director is an ambassador for the children's charity.

Andy Serkis hosted a special screening of his film Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle for children and young people supported by Barnardo’s.

The actor was joined by his co-star Tom Hollander and the film’s score writer Nitin Sawhney at the event at the Everyman cinema in Belsize Park, London.

Barnardo’s ambassador Serkis, who both starred in and directed the movie, also took part in a question and answer session after the screening.

He said: “It’s always a pleasure to support Barnardo’s where I can as it’s a really worthy charity.

“It was great to meet so many amazing young people and answer their questions.

“I was delighted they enjoyed a special screening of the film.”

One of the guests was 11-year-old Shannon Thompson, who said: “As someone who wants to pursue a career in acting, it was an amazing experience to meet the director Andy Serkis.”

The organisation’s chief executive Javed Khan, said: “We are grateful to Andy Serkis and the Everyman cinema for providing a really magical night at the movies.

“To experience the excitement of a Hollywood premiere is something most of us will have dreamed about when we were young. It’s great we were able to make this happen for some of the children and young people who use Barnardo’s services.”

TV presenter Sonali Shah, comedian and Barnardo’s ambassador Tom Lucy and actor and Barnardo’s ambassador Chris Harper were also at the screening.

