Maxine Peake, Germaine Greer and David Lammy on Hay Festival 2019 programme

Attendees will share ideas at the 32nd edition of the annual event.

Award-winning actress Maxine Peake, feminist author Germaine Greer and Labour MP David Lammy are among thinkers, writers and musicians at this year’s Hay Festival.

The 32nd edition of the event will see attendees share ideas and expertise on topics ranging from science and technology to art, film and global affairs.

Two hundred years on from the publication of Percy Bysshe Shelley’s The Masque Of Anarchy, actress and activist Peake will perform the poem in full and then discuss its relevance with literary historian John Mullan.

Greer will also celebrate an anniversary, taking part in a panel discussion on the legacy of Renaissance polymath Leonardo Da Vinci 500 years after his death.

Mr Lammy, who was recently critical of fellow Hay attendee Stacey Dooley, will deliver the Octavia Hill Lecture on tribal politics in Westminster and beyond.

Documentary maker and Strictly Come Dancing champion Dooley will discuss her book On The Front Line With The Women Who Fight Back.

Lammy accused her of perpetuating “tired and unhelpful stereotypes” after she travelled to Africa to film a documentary for Comic Relief.

Atonement author Ian McEwan, polymath presenter Stephen Fry and Great British Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig will also speak at the 11-day festival.

Comedians Jimmy Carr, Bill Bailey, Sara Pascoe, Nish Kumar and Jo Brand will perform while authors Jacqueline Wilson and Dolly Alderton fill out the 600-strong billing.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer will examine today’s world during a series of talks featuring Welsh minister Eluned Morgan and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price.

Other notable names include BBC journalist Emily Maitlis, the new presenter of current affairs programme Newsnight, and electronica star Moby.

A number of workshops and performances on offer will also cater for younger audiences, while late-night entertainment will be provided by bands including The Waterboys and Gipsy Kings.

Hay director Peter Florence said: “Hay Festival is a space to think, and to think again, and to put the great issues of the day in a context of global history. Empires fall, technology empowers and enslaves us, faiths are shaken, orthodoxies disrupted and still we come together and talk and sing and dance, break bread and tell stories.

“Minds change. Government is fiendishly hard, democracy is vulnerable, and living together, the Convivencia is a precious dream. The good news is that our potential is limitless, and friendship is our pleasure. Let’s talk. Let’s listen.”

Hay Festival takes place in Hay-on-Wye, Wales, between May 23 and June 2.

Tickets will be available online from March 29.

