Caroline Flack believes live TV has prepared her for Bake Off pressure

The Love Island host is taking part in a special charity edition of the Channel 4 show.

Love Island host Caroline Flack believes the high pressure environment of live TV will prepare her well for Bake Off’s Stand Up To Cancer show.

The presenter is one of the stars taking part in the special charity edition of the Channel 4 programme and will be up against journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, actor Greg Wise and Britain’s most successful female boxer, Nicola Adams.

Flack, best known for her work on dating show Love Island as well as The X Factor, was asked if she was good at coping with pressure.

Caroline Flack will be one of the contestants on a celebrity edition of Bake Off (Matt Crossick/PA)

She said: “I am good under pressure actually, because that’s the kind of job I do, there’s always pressure, like timings and stuff like that are quite important.

“I actually work better under pressure, I need it to stop from being lazy, so that’s good!”

Flack said she was taking part in the special edition of Bake Off because “everyone is affected by cancer”, adding: “It’s just a really important cause to get involved with.”

And she admitted she would rather earn praise from Paul Hollywood than his fellow judge, Prue Leith.

Prue Leith will be one of the judges giving her opinion on the celebrities’ baked goods (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

She said: “They’re both really different, aren’t they, and they don’t always agree on stuff, but I think there’s something about Paul’s silence where you just don’t know.

“Prue shows everything in her face so you know immediately if she likes it or not, whereas Paul eats, has a stony face, then there’s a silence, then he speaks. So in a way, it does feel good when he comes out with something positive!”

Double Olympic gold medallist Adams said she is taking part in the show because her mother has breast cancer.

She added: “And by taking on the new challenge of baking, it’ll help other people take on new challenges and raise money for charity.”

The athlete did not have time to practise her baking ahead of appearing on the programme because she was busy fighting.

She conceded she was competitive, adding: “I just don’t know if I can pull off being a star baker, especially with the likes of Greg, who is a seasoned cook. I’m happy that I’m just giving it a go.”

Episode 5 of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Tuesday April 2 at 8pm on Channel 4.

