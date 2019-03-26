Stevie Wonder to headline British Summer Time

The US star performed at the festival in 2016.

Stevie Wonder is to headline the British Summer Time festival for the second time.

The US singer-songwriter, 68, will be joined by special guest Lionel Richie at the event in London’s Hyde Park.

Lionel Richie will be a special guest (Joe Giddens/PA)

British Summer Time usually runs over two weekends in July and Wonder’s set will be on Saturday July 6.

The star last headlined the festival in 2016, performing his award-winning 1976 album Songs In The Key Of Life in its entirety.

This time he will bring his Song Party show to the UK for the first time. The show comprises hits spanning Wonder’s long career.

Robbie Williams, Celine Dion, Florence + the Machine and Barbra Streisand are also among the headliners for British Summer Time.

The event was launched in 2013.

Previous acts to take to the stage include Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, The Strokes and Black Sabbath.

© Press Association 2019