Piers Morgan will face Susanna Reid in Soccer Aid match

Piers Morgan will go head to head with fellow presenter Susanna Reid in the 2019 Soccer Aid match.

The pair will face each other from either side of the dugout for the charity match which sees an all-star England team play the best from the Rest Of The World.

Arsenal fan Morgan will abandon his national allegiances and co-manage the Rest Of The World side with I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here winner Harry Redknapp.

Fellow Good Morning Britain host Reid will be helping in the technical area of the England team, managed by Sam Allardyce.

Stars confirmed for the football match include Robbie Williams, Didier Drogba, Usain Bolt, Mark Wright, Ben Shephard and Joe Wicks.

Jamie Redknapp will play for England against his father for the Soccer Aid For Unicef event to raise money for children around the world.

He said: “Even though we’re on opposite teams, it’s an honour to be able to play against my dad in Soccer Aid for Unicef this Father’s Day.

The Redknapps will be competing against each other this year (Unicef/Burmiston19)

“Some of my best memories of my childhood are playing with my dad and being with him at the football, and it’s an incredible feeling to know we’re making more playtime possible for kids around the world by getting together for this special game.”

The host of the match Dermot O’Leary added: “The game is going to be incredible this year, we’ve got a massive line-up, we’re back in London for the first time in 10 years, sadly not at my beloved Arsenal – the Kings of London – and Drogba is playing, which has already brought back nightmares.

“Whoever you support, it’s going to be one hell of a night at Stamford Bridge.”

The match is due to be held at the Chelsea stadium on June 16.

