David Attenborough: One thing we can all do is stop waste

The broadcaster also said we cannot go on eating meat at the rate we have been.

Sir David Attenborough has said the one thing everyone can do to help keep the planet healthy is end waste.

The broadcaster, 92, said humans need to be responsible when it comes to food and power.

He also warned that meat consumption needs to be reduced.

Sir David told Radio Times magazine: “Above all, we have to bear one thing in mind – every single mouthful of food and every breath of air we take is dependent on a healthy planet.

“And the one thing we can all do is to stop waste.

“Don’t waste food. Don’t waste power.

“They are precious and we can’t live without them. We are all consumers of these things and we must act responsibly.

“And perhaps by doing that, we can undo the damage that we’re doing.”

Asked whether people needed to reduce their meat consumption, Sir David said: “Well, we can’t go on eating meat at the rate we have been.

“I haven’t been a doctrinaire vegetarian or vegan, but I no longer have the same appetite for meat. Why? I’m not sure.

“I think subconsciously maybe it’s because of the state of the planet. Although, I’ve never really been one for eating enormous meals and I’m not particularly a gourmet either, so I can’t pretend that I’m feeling deprived in any way or that it’s cost me all that much.”

This week’s Radio Times is out on Tuesday.

© Press Association 2019