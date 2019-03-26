Mandy Moore joined by This Is Us co-stars as she is honoured on Walk Of Fame

Mandy Moore thanked her younger self as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The singer and actress was joined by This Is Us co-stars including Sterling K Brown, Milo Ventimiglia and Chrissy Metz, as she became star number 2,658 on the famous landmark.

Moore, 34, broke on to the scene as a teenage pop star and has since forged a successful on-screen career, appearing in films and on TV.

Mandy Moore reflected on her career so far as she was honoured on the Walk Of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

It was her career on the small screen, specifically her role as Rebecca Pearson in acclaimed drama This Is Us, that earned her a star in the category of television.

Moore – who recently accused former husband Ryan Adams of belittling her career, which he denies – said she was excited about “so many blank pages ahead” before reflecting on her career so far.

She thanked her teenage self and said: “People who know me know I am inherently uncomfortable in this position but recently I have found myself stepping into my power in a new way. I am finally starting to understand and own who I am.

Mandy Moore posed with her This Is Us cast mates after being honoured with a star on the Walk Of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“I have discovered a sense of authenticity and confidence in what’s next. I feel really lucky. It may have taken a long time to get here and a long time to feel comfortable in my skin but hard work is what grounds us.

“If I’ve learned anything it’s that you must be grateful for where you’ve been in order to keep moving forward. The opportunities that we’re offered in the present are stones we are turning and building on.

“I have such an appreciation and fondness for my young self because she is what brought me here to this moment today, 20 years later, with her own star on the Walk Of Fame.”

Mandy Moore is best known for starring in acclaimed drama This Is Us (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Moore, who married musician Taylor Goldsmith in November last year, thanked her This Is Us co-stars as well as series creator Dan Fogelman.

Moore found fame as a teenage pop star and starred in The Princess Diaries before landing her first leading film role in romantic drama A Walk To Remember.

She has starred as Rebecca in This Is Us since 2016.

Speaking at her Walk Of Fame ceremony at 6526 Hollywood Boulevard on Monday, Moore said it was “deeply humbling and weird” to be joining the illustrious list of names built into the Hollywood pavements.

Mandy Moore poses for photographers at a ceremony honouring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

She said: “When I started in this industry I was just 14 years old and my only goal as a young and naive teenager was to stick around for as long as possible, to create some semblance of longevity and above all to evolve my craft in the directions that moved me.

“I have had some missteps and certainly made some questionable creative choices along the way.

“I think that is all part of the ebb and flow.”

For each star installed on the Walk Of Fame, the sponsor of the nominee must pay 40,000 dollars (£31,000) to the Hollywood Historic Trust.

The money goes towards the installation of the monument as well as the maintenance of the Walk Of Fame.

© Press Association 2019