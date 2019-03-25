Could Michael Ball get his first number one solo album in 27 years?

25th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The singer has returned to the charts with solo effort Coming Home To You.

Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards - London

Michael Ball is on course to claim his first number one solo album in 27 years.

The singer, who has topped the charts with frequent collaborator Alfie Boe, is poised for success with Coming Home To You, his first solo studio album in five years.

His last solo album to claim the top chart spot was his self-titled debut in 1992.

Coming Home To You has the edge on Jack Savoretti’s Singing To Strangers by just over 4,000 combined sales, according to the Official Charts Company.

Tom Walker appears set to hold steady in the third spot with his album What A Time To Be Alive, while The Greatest Showman’s original cast recording will likely hold on to the fourth spot.

George Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s is set to return to the top five after taking the sixth spot last week.

Meanwhile in the singles chart Lewis Capaldi is eyeing a fifth week at number one with his hit Someone You Loved, which is currently ahead of Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man’s Giant by 2,000 combined sales.

Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi is set to hold on to the top of the singles chart (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Tom Walker’s Just You And I is edging up the charts by taking third spot in the mid-week update, while the Jonas Brothers’ comeback single Sucker is also inching up the charts to take fourth position.

Ariana Grande look set to round out the top five with Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina OBrien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Love Island final breaks ratings record for ITV2
Love Island final breaks ratings record for ITV2

Jimmy Carr provokes laughter with attempt at NSG dance moves

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win
Julia Roberts: New film is reminder about the fingerprints on drug crisis

Julia Roberts: New film is reminder about the fingerprints on drug crisis
Let me take you down... Strawberry Field being redeveloped as visitor attraction

Let me take you down... Strawberry Field being redeveloped as visitor attraction
William Shatner says some women use the #MeToo movement 'as a weapon'

William Shatner says some women use the #MeToo movement 'as a weapon'
William Shatner says some women use the #MeToo movement 'as a weapon'

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina OBrien's wedding and she looks AMAZING