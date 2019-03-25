Could Michael Ball get his first number one solo album in 27 years?

The singer has returned to the charts with solo effort Coming Home To You.

Michael Ball is on course to claim his first number one solo album in 27 years.

The singer, who has topped the charts with frequent collaborator Alfie Boe, is poised for success with Coming Home To You, his first solo studio album in five years.

His last solo album to claim the top chart spot was his self-titled debut in 1992.

Coming Home To You is my most personal album yet. It’s filled with songs I love, both old and new, I can’t wait to hear what you guys think of this record. It If you haven’t already, you can get your copy here: https://t.co/CTIBFZBaAN pic.twitter.com/qCcGjQ1zFs — Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) March 22, 2019

Coming Home To You has the edge on Jack Savoretti’s Singing To Strangers by just over 4,000 combined sales, according to the Official Charts Company.

Tom Walker appears set to hold steady in the third spot with his album What A Time To Be Alive, while The Greatest Showman’s original cast recording will likely hold on to the fourth spot.

George Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s is set to return to the top five after taking the sixth spot last week.

Meanwhile in the singles chart Lewis Capaldi is eyeing a fifth week at number one with his hit Someone You Loved, which is currently ahead of Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man’s Giant by 2,000 combined sales.

Lewis Capaldi is set to hold on to the top of the singles chart (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Tom Walker’s Just You And I is edging up the charts by taking third spot in the mid-week update, while the Jonas Brothers’ comeback single Sucker is also inching up the charts to take fourth position.

Ariana Grande look set to round out the top five with Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.

© Press Association 2019