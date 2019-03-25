Uma Thurman seen for first time in Netflix horror Chambers

25th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The Kill Bill star plays a grieving mother in the 10-part series.

The Fashion Awards 2018 - London

First images from Netflix’s new horror series show Uma Thurman as a grieving mother given a sinister second chance to reconnect with her dead daughter.

Chambers follows Sasha Yazzie, a young heart attack survivor who becomes obsessed with learning about the organ that saved her life.

As she unearths facts around her donor’s death she begins to take on part of their personality, with alarming results.

Thurman, 48, plays Nancy Lefevre, the mother of the heart donor who discovers her daughter might not be as dead as she first thought.

The role of Ben, the donor’s father, is taken by Scandal actor Tony Goldwyn.

The 10-episode series stars Sivan Alyra Rose, Lilliya Reid and Nicholas Galitzine among others.

Chambers premieres on Netflix on April 26.

Let me take you down... Strawberry Field being redeveloped as visitor attraction
Love Island final breaks ratings record for ITV2
Paddy McGuinness opens up on celebrating Christmas with autistic children

Julia Roberts: New film is reminder about the fingerprints on drug crisis

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina OBrien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

William Shatner says some women use the #MeToo movement 'as a weapon'

Rob Delaney reflects on the first Christmas after son Henry's death