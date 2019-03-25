Ruth Langsford blasts weight loss company for using her name to sell pills

The TV star denied she was giving up her career to focus on selling diet products.

Ruth Langsford has criticised a weight loss company for using her name to promote diet pills.

The TV star wrote on Twitter: “I would like to make it clear that if you see my name associated with any kind of diet pill, it is without my permission.

“I’ve been made aware a company is using my name to sell Keto diet pills, it’s a scam.

“I’m NOT giving up my tv career to concentrate on selling diet pills.”

Langsford is not the first star to deny endorsing a weight loss company.

Earlier this year Chrissy Teigen threatened to sue after her image was used to promote diet pills on Snapchat.

Snapchat responded to her complaint, saying: “We have a zero tolerance policy towards fraudulent ads that feature fake celebrity endorsements.

“The company involved has been suspended from the Snapchat platform and the ad has been removed.”

