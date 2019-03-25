Ruth Langsford blasts weight loss company for using her name to sell pills

Ruth Langsford blasts weight loss company for using her name to sell pills25th Mar 19 | Entertainment News
The TV star denied she was giving up her career to focus on selling diet products.
Ruth Langsford has criticised a weight loss company for using her name to promote diet pills.
The TV star wrote on Twitter: “I would like to make it clear that if you see my name associated with any kind of diet pill, it is without my permission.
“I’ve been made aware a company is using my name to sell Keto diet pills, it’s a scam.
“I’m NOT giving up my tv career to concentrate on selling diet pills.”
Langsford is not the first star to deny endorsing a weight loss company.
Earlier this year Chrissy Teigen threatened to sue after her image was used to promote diet pills on Snapchat.
Snapchat responded to her complaint, saying: “We have a zero tolerance policy towards fraudulent ads that feature fake celebrity endorsements.
“The company involved has been suspended from the Snapchat platform and the ad has been removed.”
© Press Association 2019