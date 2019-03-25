Ruth Langsford blasts weight loss company for using her name to sell pills

25th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The TV star denied she was giving up her career to focus on selling diet products.

This Morning Bafta Tribute - London

Ruth Langsford has criticised a weight loss company for using her name to promote diet pills.

The TV star wrote on Twitter: “I would like to make it clear that if you see my name associated with any kind of diet pill, it is without my permission.

“I’ve been made aware a company is using my name to sell Keto diet pills, it’s a scam.

“I’m NOT giving up my tv career to concentrate on selling diet pills.”

Langsford is not the first star to deny endorsing a weight loss company.

Earlier this year Chrissy Teigen threatened to sue after her image was used to promote diet pills on Snapchat.

Snapchat responded to her complaint, saying: “We have a zero tolerance policy towards fraudulent ads that feature fake celebrity endorsements.

“The company involved has been suspended from the Snapchat platform and the ad has been removed.”

© Press Association 2019

