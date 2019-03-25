Luke Skywalker congratulates Star Wars super fan on BB-8 bionic arm

25th Mar 19

Open Bionics shared a video of Cameron unboxing new covers for his bionic arm.

Luke Skywalker has sent his congratulations to an 11-year-old Star Wars super fan after he was the first in the world to receive a BB-8 inspired bionic arm cover.

Actor Mark Hamill tweeted the special message to Cameron Millar, from Edinburgh, who was born without a right arm.

Open Bionics, which manufactures the Hero Arm, shared a video of Cameron unboxing the new covers and giving a thumbs up the camera, adding they were “really, really cool”.

The young fan’s cover is in the style of droid character BB-8, who appears in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi

Sharing the video, Hamill tweeted: “Congratulations to you for @OpenBionics getting you that really, really cool bionic Hero Arm, Cameron.

“They say you are a big #StarWars fan and I just wanted you to know that I am a BIG fan of yours & watching this video made me super, super happy!”

In the Star Wars saga, Skywalker lost his his right hand following a lightsabre duel with Darth Vader.

Last year, Hamill worked with Open Bionics to record a message for children with limb differences.

He said: “Remember, Luke lost his hand to Vader, but that didn’t stop him from defeating the Empire.

“So have courage, be determined, and always remember that your limb difference is your very own superpower.

“And may the Force be with you all.”

