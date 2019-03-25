Derren Brown says he staged Brexit

The illusionist responded to claims made by Uri Geller.

Derren Brown has countered the claims of Uri Geller and said he staged the entire Brexit process.

Geller had said he used telepathic powers to make Theresa May Prime Minister, using a spoon once belonging to Winston Churchill.

He further claimed that his powers could extend to stopping Brexit.

Uri Geller (David Cheskin/PA)

British mentalist Brown responded that he was behind the Brexit process, and had staged the whole thing.

In a viral tweet the illusionist and author joked that Geller was unaware of Brown’s own fantastical intervention.

Writing on Twitter, Brown said: “What Uri Geller doesn’t realise is that I staged Brexit in the first place.”

Fans responded to his joke, with one questioning: “Channel 4 when are you airing this show please?”

I'm pretty much wish this was an elaborate one of your shows at this point… — Dan Boddice (@DanBoddice) March 25, 2019

Another wrote: “If only Brexit really was just a Derren Brown special.”

Geller claimed in an open letter on March 22 that his powers would bring Brexit to an end.

He wrote: “I feel psychically and very strongly that most British people do not want Brexit.

Could you stop it now please? — Dina Leifer (@DinaLeifer) March 25, 2019

“I love you very much but I will not allow you to lead Britain into Brexit.

“As much as I admire you, I will stop you telepathically from doing this – and believe me I am capable of executing it.

“Before I take this drastic course of action, I appeal to you to stop the process immediately while you still have a chance.”

