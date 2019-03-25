Harry Redknapp and June Brown to tackle technology in new TV series

They will try out new gadgets in Hard To Please OAPs.

Harry Redknapp, June Brown and Lionel Blair are among the veteran stars who will attempt to get to grips with technology such as smart speakers and electric cars in a new series for ITV.

They will be joined by Michael Whitehall, the father of comedian Jack Whitehall, Hi-De-Hi actress Ruth Madoc, former political correspondent and Strictly Come Dancing star John Sergeant, Three Degrees singer Sheila Ferguson and former Coronation Street actress Amanda Barrie for the six-part series Hard To Please OAPs.

Narrated by Jennifer Saunders, the show will follow the seasoned stars as they grapple with gadgets designed to make life easier.

June Brown is best known for her role as Dot Branning in EastEnders (Yui Mok/PA)

After struggling with an Amazon Alexa, Brown, 92, said: “Why isn’t life simple? That’s what I want to know? We complicate life. I hate gadgets and I hate social networks!”

Redknapp, 72, added: “All of them machines! Arghh, I can’t stand it. I don’t use them. I think it’s quite dangerous for pensioners.”

Barrie, 83, said: “Driverless cars to me sound really sinister in some way, and so dangerous, but they’re not coming out for another five years and I’ll be dead by then so I’ll be fine. I’m not going to worry about it!”

Hard To Please OAPs will air on ITV in April.

