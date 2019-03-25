David Furnish pays birthday tribute to 'incomparable' husband Sir Elton John

25th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The couple have been married since 2014.

The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

David Furnish has paid tribute to his husband Sir Elton John on his 72nd birthday.

The film producer shared a photograph of the singing superstar on Instagram in which he can be seen wearing gold-trimmed trousers and tailcoat and gold shoes.

He wrote: “A very Happy Birthday to my incomparable husband.

“You never cease to amaze me with your indefatigable zest for living and your boundless heart.

“I love sharing my life with you. Thank-you for all that you do for our world. I love you.”

The couple have been together for more than 25 years and have two sons, Elijah, six, and Zachary, eight.

They were among the first couples to form a civil partnership in the UK in 2005 and got married in December 2014, on the ninth anniversary of their civil partnership.

A film about Sir Elton’s life, starring Taron Egerton as the singer, is due to be released in May.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win
Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

Rob Delaney reflects on the first Christmas after son Henry's death
Rob Delaney reflects on the first Christmas after son Henry's death

Jimmy Carr provokes laughter with attempt at NSG dance moves

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

William Shatner says some women use the #MeToo movement 'as a weapon'

William Shatner says some women use the #MeToo movement 'as a weapon'
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina OBrien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina OBrien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
Let me take you down... Strawberry Field being redeveloped as visitor attraction

Let me take you down... Strawberry Field being redeveloped as visitor attraction
Love Island final breaks ratings record for ITV2

Love Island final breaks ratings record for ITV2
Love Island final breaks ratings record for ITV2

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre