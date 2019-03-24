Clueless cast reunites 24 years after release of hit film

The original cast took to the stage at an expo in Chicago.

Paul Rudd and Alicia Silverstone were among the stars of Clueless reuniting nearly quarter of a century after the film’s release.

The classic 1990s teen romantic comedy saw Silverstone play popular girl Cher, who made over Brittany Murphy’s new girl Tai before playing matchmaker.

Rudd played Cher’s former step-brother Josh, whom Murphy’s character falls for, but who ends up sparking a relationship with Cher.

Paul Rudd and Alicia Silverstone participate in day 2 during the Clueless Reunion Panel at C2E2 (Rob Grabowski/AP)

The box office smash, released in 1995 and written and directed by Amy Heckerling, was a modern take on Jane Austen’s Emma and has since become a cult classic.

Silverstone and Rudd were joined on stage at a Clueless Reunion Panel at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) by Donald Faison, who played Murray, and Breckin Meyer, who played Travis.

According to Buzzfeed, Silverstone told the panel: “I loved playing Cher. It was such a fun character and working with these guys — every one of them was so much fun…

“I didn’t know who that girl was, so it was really fun to be her. Because it wasn’t how I lived my life.”

The actress, 42, later posted a picture of them on Instagram and wrote: “So much fun hanging out with these boys today #paulrudd @donald_aison and @breckinmeyer!

“They had me laughing so hard on our panel. Such a great day at #c2e2.”

The film also starred Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan. Murphy died of pneumonia at the age of 32 in 2009.

Last year, it was reported that the film will be remade.

Paramount Studios is said to have hired Marquita Robinson, a writer and story editor on Netflix’s GLOW, to write the script, while Girls Trip’s Tracy Oliver is set to produce the movie, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

