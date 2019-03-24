Pamela Anderson calls for end to reality TV

The actress said reality television can leave people feeling 'used, dirty, and with no feeling of accomplishment'.

Pamela Anderson has called for an end to reality television, saying it is “an epidemic of ugliness”.

The former Baywatch star – who has appeared on reality TV series such as Big Brother, Dancing On Ice and US show Dancing With The Stars – said on Twitter that the genre can leave people feeling “used, dirty, and with no feeling of accomplishment”.

The actress, 51, said: “Did I enjoy being on a reality show?

“Please no more reality shows or reality stars .. even France is polluted with them – it’s an epidemic of ugliness, superficial competitions, desperate and exploitive – for the artist.”

Did I enjoy being on a reality show?Please no more reality shows or reality stars ..evenFrance is polluted with them – it’s an epidemic of ugliness, superficial competitions, desperate and exploitive – for the artist. — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) March 24, 2019

She continued: “You are usually bullied into doing TV like this by agents fighting over commissions – you’re left without any great amount of joy or money- you feel used, dirty, and with no feeling of accomplishment.”

You are usually bullied into doing TV like this by agents fighting over commissions – you’re left without any great amount of joy or money-you feel used, dirty, and with no feeling of accomplishment. — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) March 24, 2019

Anderson, who has two sons, added: “Unless of course – you attempt to find any meaning or redemption by donating all to charity.

Unless of course – you attempt to find any meaning or redemption by donating all to charity – It’s howI forgave myself — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) March 24, 2019

“It’s how I forgave myself.”

© Press Association 2019