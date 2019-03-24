Blue Planet Live viewers miss David Attenborough's voice

The programme is presented by Chris Packham, Liz Bonnin and Steve Backshall.

Television viewers have said they struggled to get on board with Blue Planet Live without the dulcet tones of Sir David Attenborough.

The Blue Planet spin-off exploring the state of our oceans is presented by Chris Packham, Liz Bonnin and Steve Backshall.

As it got under way on BBC One on Sunday, viewers expressed disappointment that veteran broadcaster Sir David was not at the helm.

“Where’s David Attenborough ? #BluePlanetLive who are these imposters ?” asked one person on Twitter.

Where's David Attenborough ? #BluePlanetLive who are these imposters ? — Steven (@SensableSteven) March 24, 2019

“The fact David Attenborough is not on #BluePlanetLive makes me angry,” said another.

The fact David Attenborough is not on #BluePlanetLive makes me angry — Robyn Bennett (@robynmaebennett) March 24, 2019

“I’m sorry but you can’t call it #BluePlanetLive unless #Attenborough is presenting. This just feels like a cheap imitation. Slightly livid!” posted another viewer.

I’m sorry but you can’t call it #BluePlanetLive unless #Attenborough is presenting. This just feels like a cheap imitation. Slightly livid! — Joanne Ford (@FordyJo) March 24, 2019

“Where’s David Attenborough on Blue Planet it’s not the same without his voice,” tweeted another.

Where’s David Attenborough on Blue Planet 😰 it’s not the same without his voice 😤 #BluePlanetLive #whereisdavid — Lauren Taylor (@LCTaylorr) March 24, 2019

However, many said the new series was still a success.

“#BluePlanetLive is smashing but just not the same without David Attenborough’s beautiful voice,” said one person.

#BluePlanetLive is smashing but just not the same without David Attenborough’s beautiful voice 😭 — nicola (@nickersmc1) March 24, 2019

Another said: “Loving #BluePlanetLive but not quite the same without the incredible voice of Sir David Attenborough! Still a technical marvel!”

Loving #BluePlanetLive but not quite the same without the incredible voice of SirDavid Attenborough! Still a technical marvel! — Jay Curtis (@jaycurtis) March 24, 2019

Another viewer pointed out: “Ok so our beloved David Attenborough isn’t in #BluePlanetLive but it’s still an awesome show . So many beautiful creatures & stunning locations . Most of us would never get a chance to experience for real.”

Ok so our beloved David Attenborough isn’t in #BluePlanetLive but it’s still an awesome show . So many beautiful creatures & stunning locations . Most of us would never get a chance to experience for real — angela thompson📺🎥🎬🎼🎧📚 (@angelathompson5) March 24, 2019

Many said the programme was well worth the cost of the licence fee.

“#BluePlanetlive is fantastic. Worth the licence fee alone,” tweeted one.

#BluePlanetlive is fantastic. Worth the licence fee alone. Sofa surfing from Mexico to Australia to Bahamas. Awesome. 🦈 🌊🐋 — Matt Hyland (@matthyland09) March 24, 2019

Blue Planet Live continues on BBC One.

© Press Association 2019