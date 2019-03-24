Blue Planet Live viewers miss David Attenborough's voice

Blue Planet Live viewers miss David Attenborough's voice24th Mar 19 | Entertainment News
Television viewers have said they struggled to get on board with Blue Planet Live without the dulcet tones of Sir David Attenborough.
The Blue Planet spin-off exploring the state of our oceans is presented by Chris Packham, Liz Bonnin and Steve Backshall.
As it got under way on BBC One on Sunday, viewers expressed disappointment that veteran broadcaster Sir David was not at the helm.
“Where’s David Attenborough ? #BluePlanetLive who are these imposters ?” asked one person on Twitter.
“The fact David Attenborough is not on #BluePlanetLive makes me angry,” said another.
“I’m sorry but you can’t call it #BluePlanetLive unless #Attenborough is presenting. This just feels like a cheap imitation. Slightly livid!” posted another viewer.
“Where’s David Attenborough on Blue Planet it’s not the same without his voice,” tweeted another.
However, many said the new series was still a success.
“#BluePlanetLive is smashing but just not the same without David Attenborough’s beautiful voice,” said one person.
Another said: “Loving #BluePlanetLive but not quite the same without the incredible voice of Sir David Attenborough! Still a technical marvel!”
Another viewer pointed out: “Ok so our beloved David Attenborough isn’t in #BluePlanetLive but it’s still an awesome show . So many beautiful creatures & stunning locations . Most of us would never get a chance to experience for real.”
Many said the programme was well worth the cost of the licence fee.
“#BluePlanetlive is fantastic. Worth the licence fee alone,” tweeted one.
Blue Planet Live continues on BBC One.
