Ralph Fiennes: I still feel delight at being cast in films

The actor is currently starring in The White Crow.

Ralph Fiennes has said he still feels “delight” at being asked to star in films.

The actor has won critical acclaim – including two Oscar nominations – for his work on films such as Schindler’s List, The English Patient and as Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter series.

Despite his acclaimed career, Fiennes, who is currently starring in ballet biopic The White Crow, said he feels “lucky to have these opportunities”.

He told The Big Issue: “I still feel a delight when I am invited to be in a film. I see how quickly everything goes by and one is lucky to have these opportunities.

“My younger self would not believe it if they were told this is what you would achieve. That younger person would go ‘No, really? No, I don’t believe you’.

“They would be thrilled and delighted that these opportunities have come my way.”

Fiennes, 56, earned a best supporting actor nomination for his role as Nazi war criminal Amon Goth in 1993’s Schindler’s List, which was directed by Steven Spielberg.

He also starred in Wes Anderson’s 2014 comedy The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Fiennes said he hoped to work with both directors again.

“Sometimes there is a sadness that collaborations are not repeated,” he said. “I loved working with Steven Spielberg on Schindler’s List all those years ago.

“That was thrilling … I hope one day I might be invited to do something with him again.

“I also hope to work with Wes Anderson again – we have talked about collaborating again, so that might happen, and I would also love to work with Luca Guadagnino because I loved A Bigger Splash.”

