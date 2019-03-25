Sir David Attenborough would try to convince Donald Trump of climate change

The presenter has said he would take up the challenge.

Sir David Attenborough has said that he would attempt to convince “blind” Donald Trump that climate change is a real threat.

The veteran naturalist and TV presenter has said he would not shirk from confronting the US president over his sceptical stance on the impact of climate change.

Sir David has said it would be cowardly not to try and convince Mr Trump that the future of the planet was precarious, but conceded that those blind to the facts may not want to see.

The presenter has also said that the impact of climate change could be halted and reversed rapidly if there was the political will to enforce environmental measures.

Sir David spoke ahead of the release of his upcoming series Our Planet, which marks a departure from the BBC to Netflix.

He said of confronting Trump: “I have no idea as to whether I could convince him, but it would be cowardly not to take up the challenge, would it not?

“I would certainly take it up and I would think carefully about what I actually said. There’s so many bits of evidence I would use.

“I would be using the increase in the human population for starters, as to where we’re all going to get fed. Where are we going to do it? How do you make the arithmetic work?

“But I mean what you say to him in the face of what is visibly happening – the climate of the United States of America – it’s perfectly clear.

“There are none so blind as those who will not see.”

Share our home, share our story, #ShareOurPlanet. Coming to Netflix worldwide April 5. pic.twitter.com/NxuIGxb9k2 — Our Planet (@ourplanet) March 19, 2019

Sir David has said there is hope for the future of the planet, but that there must be decisive action to tackle the problem of climate change.

He said: “We can put things right. We can put things right tomorrow if we had the will. We could actually impose marine sanctuaries tomorrow, if we had the will.

“And actually solve the problem of feeding the world for the next few decades, but that’s easier said than done. And the only way it’s going to be done is by actually getting the world thinking along the same lines.”

Sir David has said that his shift to Netflix is not the end of his work with the BBC, adding: “The BBC has been my life.”

Our Planet airs on Netflix on April 5th.

