Georgia Toffolo says she is 'unfazed' by dating

The reality TV star says dates are a good excuse to dress up.

Made In Chelsea star Georgia “Toff” Toffolo has said she treats dates as a social experiment.

The socialite and TV personality said she is unfazed by dating and has no problems with being single.

Toffolo, who has recently taken part in the Celebrity Bake Off, also said she enjoys the culinary aspects of being on the dating scene.

Georgia Toffolo (Hello! magazine)

Speaking to Hello magazine, the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2017 winner advised women that they can have fun regardless of finding love or not.

She said: “It doesn’t faze me. I love going on dates. They’re like social experiments and it’s an excuse to get dressed up.

“Even if you don’t get on, it’s a funny experience to tell the girls.”

“I went on a date the other day and we stopped for food three times, it lasted nine hours.”

Speaking of her time in the Celebrity Bake Off tent for Stand Up To Cancer, Toffolo said: “I was a bit of a car crash, but raising money for such a brilliant cause made it all worthwhile.”

She revealed that judge Paul Hollywood lent a helping hand during one of her bakes.

“My bake was such a disaster that Paul said: ‘Just give it to me for a second’,” she said.

Toffolo appears in the next episode of the Channel 4 baking programme on Tuesday alongside former Newsnight host Jeremy Paxman, Coronation Street actress Sally Lindsay and comic Joe Wilkinson.

She said: “It was like all the stars had aligned. Not only was I in the tent, which was surreal, but I was spending 48 hours with Jeremy Paxman.”

