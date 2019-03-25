The Killing Of A Sacred Deer would traumatise my son, says Colin Farrell

The actor played a man forced to sacrifice his son in the 2017 film.

Dumbo star Colin Farrell has spoken of his joy at being part of a film his sons can watch after appearing in so many he thinks would leave them traumatised.

In the Tim Burton-directed live action Disney remake, Farrell plays a wounded soldier returning from war to find the circus he once starred in has fallen on hard times.

He said that while his 15-year-old son was old enough to watch some adult films, he was not mature enough to see Farrell’s 2017 performance in The Killing Of A Sacred Deer.

“It’s pure magic.” Go behind the scenes with Tim Burton and the cast of #Dumbo to see how the new film expands on the classic story. pic.twitter.com/eXwIcxyagf — Dumbo (@Dumbo) March 1, 2019

The film, directed by The Favourite’s Yorgos Lanthimos, follows Steven Murphy, played by Farrell, as he is forced to sacrifice one of his children to save the rest of his family.

He said: “It’s nice to do something that’s orientated towards families and towards kids, it was really nice.

“I’ve only done two jobs in 20 years that both my boys could see. My sons are 15 and nine and they could see Fantastic Beasts.

“Well, James can see other stuff now, not quite Sacred Deer or anything – I don’t want to traumatise him.

“But this more than anything is orientated towards families and towards kids and their parents, and so it’s really lovely to be part of something that has such a communal spirit as this does.”

Colin Farrell at the European premiere of Dumbo (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Dumbo star, 42, is working again after taking a nine-month break from acting to spend time with his two sons, the other of whom is nine.

He said the darker or more serious themes in the film were presented in ways that made them more accessible to children.

He said: “Some of it might be scary for kids as well, but look kids all over the world from very young ages are dealing with loss and sickness and stuff.

“I think they’re well able to deal with what’s presented in this film, the way it’s presented.

“Those weighted themes that are explored and honour the human experience are done in such a deft way by Tim – to make them accessible to a variety of ages.”

Dumbo is released in UK cinemas on March 29.

