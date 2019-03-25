New name for body behind Ivor Novello Awards as Ed Sheeran joins membership

The British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors will be known as The Ivors Academy from Monday.

Chart-topping star Ed Sheeran has become a new recruit for the body representing UK songwriters and composers, which has relaunched under a new name.

Basca – the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors – will be known as The Ivors Academy from Monday, in a nod to its renowned Ivor Novello Awards for songwriting.

The relaunch comes as Shape Of You hitmaker Sheeran swells the ranks of the 2,000-strong Ivors Academy membership, joining the likes of Annie Lennox, Sir Paul McCartney and Dizzee Rascal.

Gary Numan with the Ivors Inspiration Award during the 62nd Annual Ivor Novello Music Awards in 2017 (Ian West/PA)

The organisation, which dates back to 1944, said it wanted to unite all its activities under one familiar name to champion the interests of music creators through its work in campaigning to protect and promote musicians, celebrating the incredible achievements of outstanding songwriters and composers, and cultivating the next generation of talent.

Graham Davies, chief executive of The Ivors Academy, said: “Becoming The Ivors Academy is an important step in our history. We are becoming true champions of music creators.

“Music starts with the creator and without their contribution to recordings, videos, games, TV, film, radio and live, the riches enjoyed across the media and technology industries would not exist.

Annie Lennox is among the 2,000 artists with Ivors Academy membership (Ian West/PA)

“Riches should be shared fairly so that creators can make a living from their art and craft. Creators should not have to constantly fight to retain their rights, fight to be paid and fight for fair access to work.

“In the past the industry has spoken on behalf of creators, but The Ivors Academy will empower creators to raise their voice and speak up for themselves.”

The Ivor Novello Awards 2019 will take place on May 23 in London. Nominations will be announced on April 24.

