Fleur East engaged after romantic proposal in Japan

The singer and her boyfriend want to get married as soon as possible.

Fleur East and her partner of nearly a decade are engaged.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star has shared details of her boyfriend Marcel Badiane-Robin’s romantic proposal, which took place in Japan.

The singer and former X Factor star said there were flowers and champagne for the big moment.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, East said: “I said yes immediately.

“How Marcel did everything was just wonderful. We’re in a really traditional Japanese hotel and there were petals on the bed and champagne.

“He said: ‘Fleur East, will you be my wife?’

“I couldn’t believe it. The ring is so beautiful and yellow is my favourite colour.

“Me and Marcel have been together for nine years so we’ve spoken about marriage a lot, and he knew exactly what I wanted. It’s perfect. I cried instantly.”

The couple are now planning to get married abroad in a ceremony that honours their respective backgrounds, and they want the wedding to be soon.

East said: “We’ve been together for so long so we’re going to do it ASAP.”

The pop star and reality TV personality added that she hopes her I’m A Celebrity co-stars, including Nick Knowles, Emily Atack and Harry Redknapp, will come to the ceremony.

