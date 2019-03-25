Black Eyed Peas among guests at Robbie Williams' BST headlining slot

Robbie will perform at the festival on July 14.

Robbie Williams will be joined by Black Eyed Peas at the British Summer Time festival.

The bands Keane, Texas and Feeder will also support the Angels singer, who has a headlining slot at the event in London’s Hyde Park.

Black Eyed Peas (Yui Mok/PA)

The festival usually runs over two weekends in July and Williams’s set – his only UK open air show of the year so far – will take place on July 14, during the second weekend.

It will be Williams’s first time at the event, and will come after the former Take That star’s string of Las Vegas residency concerts.

Celine Dion, Florence + The Machine and Barbra Streisand are also among the headliners at British Summer Time.

The event was launched in 2013.

Previous acts to take to the stage include Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, The Strokes and Black Sabbath.

