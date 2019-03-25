Black Eyed Peas among guests at Robbie Williams' BST headlining slot

25th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Robbie will perform at the festival on July 14.

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams will be joined by Black Eyed Peas at the British Summer Time festival.

The bands Keane, Texas and Feeder will also support the Angels singer, who has a headlining slot at the event in London’s Hyde Park.

The Black Eyed Peas on stage
Black Eyed Peas (Yui Mok/PA)

The festival usually runs over two weekends in July and Williams’s set – his only UK open air show of the year so far – will take place on July 14, during the second weekend.

It will be Williams’s first time at the event, and will come after the former Take That star’s string of Las Vegas residency concerts.

Celine Dion, Florence + The Machine and Barbra Streisand are also among the headliners at British Summer Time.

The event was launched in 2013.

Previous acts to take to the stage include Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, The Strokes and Black Sabbath.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

William Shatner says some women use the #MeToo movement 'as a weapon'

Paddy McGuinness opens up on celebrating Christmas with autistic children
Paddy McGuinness opens up on celebrating Christmas with autistic children

Love Island final breaks ratings record for ITV2
Love Island final breaks ratings record for ITV2

Julia Roberts: New film is reminder about the fingerprints on drug crisis

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina OBrien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina OBrien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
Let me take you down... Strawberry Field being redeveloped as visitor attraction

Let me take you down... Strawberry Field being redeveloped as visitor attraction
Jimmy Carr provokes laughter with attempt at NSG dance moves

Jimmy Carr provokes laughter with attempt at NSG dance moves
Rob Delaney reflects on the first Christmas after son Henry's death

Rob Delaney reflects on the first Christmas after son Henry's death
Rob Delaney reflects on the first Christmas after son Henry's death

William Shatner says some women use the #MeToo movement 'as a weapon'