Jack Savoretti lands first number one album

Lewis Capaldi is at number one on the singles chart for the fourth consecutive week.

Jack Savoretti has debuted at the top of the charts with his new album Singing To Strangers, marking his first number one.

The English-Italian singer-songwriter’s sixth record has shifted just over 32,000 combined sales over the past week, the Official Charts Company said.

The triumph comes after his previous two albums, Written In Scars (2015) and Sleep No More (2016), peaked at seven and six in the charts respectively.

Savoretti, 35, told OfficialCharts.com: “This is my sixth album, and the thing I am proud of the most is having surrounded myself with people that have helped me make the album I’ve always wanted to make.

“The success of this album belongs to every single person that has worked on it.”

Singing To Strangers has pushed last week’s chart-stopper, Psychodrama by rapper Dave, down into second place.

Tom Walker’s previous number one What A Time To Be Alive is at number three, ahead of the soundtracks for The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody in fourth and fifth place.

Over on the singles chart, Scotland’s Lewis Capaldi has lodged his fourth week at number one with Someone You Loved.

The hit single racked up 7.3 million streams and is the most streamed track of the week by more than a million plays, the Official Charts Company said.

Giant by Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man is at number two, and Mabel’s Don’t Call Me Up is at number three, both non-movers.

Walker’s Just You And I is up six places to number four, and Sucker by the Jonas Brothers rounds off the top five.

