Trailer released for Brie Larson directorial debut Unicorn Store

22nd Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Netflix has released the trailer.

Captain Marvel European Premiere - London

The trailer has been released for the “charming” upcoming directorial debut by Brie Larson.

Larson directs Unicorn Store, and stars in the film alongside Samuel L Jackson, who previously joined the actress in Kong: Skull Island.

The pair reunite in what distributor Netflix has called a “heartfelt” and “charming” directorial debut.

Posted by Netflix on Twitter, the trailer shows Larson’s character attempting to achieve her immature dreams, then being offered a chance at her childhood ideal of owning a unicorn by Jackson’s mysterious proprietor.

The post reads: “So excited to share the trailer for Unicorn Store, @brielarson’s directorial debut and an absolutely charming, heartfelt, exploration of the things that drive us and the creativity that adulthood often tries to extinguish.”

The piece bring together Larson and Jackson, alongside Joan Cusack, Hamish Linklater and Bradley Whitford.

Netflix has summarised the show on their official site.

The synopsis reads: “After failing out of art school and taking a humdrum office job, a whimsical painter gets a chance to achieve her lifelong dream of adopting a unicorn.”

© Press Association 2019

