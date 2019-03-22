Brian Harvey released under investigation after malicious communications arrest

The former East 17 singer was held in police custody overnight.

Former East 17 singer Brian Harvey has been released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of sending malicious communications.

Scotland Yard said they were called to an address in Walthamstow, east London, on Thursday following reports a man was threatening to harm himself.

Officers performed a welfare check and a man in his 40s was arrested, police said.

Following a physical examination by a doctor where he was deemed fit, Harvey, 44, was taken into police custody.

Brian Harvey found fame in pop group East 17 (Toby Melville/PA)

He was released under investigation on Friday afternoon. According to police he did not suffer any injuries.

Harvey shot to fame in the 1990s as the lead singer of pop band East 17, later renamed E-17.

The boy band sold millions of records and scored several top 10 hits, including 1994 Christmas number one Stay Another Day.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “At approximately 18:09hrs on Thursday, 21 March police were alerted to man threatening self harm.

“Officers subsequently attended an address in Walthamstow to complete a welfare check.

“A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications.

“Following a physical assessment at hospital, the man was taken into police custody where he remains.

“He did not suffer any injuries. The man has now been released under investigation.”

In 2005 Harvey was left with severe injuries following an accident in which he ran over himself.

