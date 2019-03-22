No court decision on R Kelly's Dubai travel request

22nd Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The singer is scrambling to pay bills amid his legal troubles, according to a court filing.

R. Kelly

An overseas trip by R Kelly is in limbo after his criminal lawyer asked for more time to provide details to the court about concerts the singer wants to perform next month in Dubai.

A Chicago hearing only briefly touched on a defence motion this week asking the judge in Kelly’s sexual assault case for permission to travel to earn money from up to five concerts.

The filing said Kelly is scrambling to pay bills amid his legal troubles.

Outside court, Kelly’s entertainment lawyer Doug Anton said any Dubai trip was off for now as contracts with Dubai concert organisers are reworked.

Criminal lawyer Steve Greenberg said later that Kelly could still go to Dubai next month. He said he wants to provide the judge more details before any ruling.

Kelly cannot travel outside Illinois without the judge’s permission.

