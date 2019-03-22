Gwyneth Paltrow to star in Ryan Murphy Netflix series The Politician

The comedy series is expected to centre around the political ambitions of a character played by Ben Platt.

Gwyneth Paltrow is set to star in the “incredible” debut Netflix series from writer Ryan Murphy.

The Oscar-winning actress has been confirmed as part of the cast for upcoming comedy series The Politician.

It is Murphy’s first show since he was poached by Netflix, after the writer and producer enjoyed hits with Glee and American Horror Story.

Former Glee star Paltrow will star alongside Jessica Lange in the series, thought to centre around the political ambitions of a character played by Ben Platt.

Cast choices were confirmed by Murphy in an Instagram post advertising the series.

He wrote: “My first Netflix show! So proud of this incredible project and the incredible cast. And I can’t wait for you to binge it in September.”

According to the post, the series will also star Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones and Benjamin Barrett.

Murphy was hired by Netflix in 2018, moving from 21st century Fox in a multimillion-dollar arrangement.

Each season of The Politician is rumoured to centre around a different electoral race undertaken by the main character, played by Platt.

It is co-created by Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan.

Paltrow has previously worked on Murphy production Glee, playing the recurring character Holly Holliday.

