Jimmy Carr: I wanted my new teeth to look like someone's opened a fridge

He told Jonathan Ross he was also pondering having a hair transplant.

Comedian Jimmy Carr has spoken about his decision to fork out for “new” teeth – saying he wanted them to look like someone’s opened a fridge.

Viewers noticed a change in the star’s appearance when he appeared on TV with a brighter smile than usual.

The TV funnyman tells The Jonathan Ross Show he wanted “white teeth”.

The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold Greatest Hits special is now on @NetflixIsAJoke https://t.co/DvE3XdXS4m pic.twitter.com/B7Xo3K8WfB — Jimmy Carr (@jimmycarr) March 13, 2019

“I wanted it to look like someone’s opened a fridge. I got them all done in one day.

“You’re kind of woozy, but you don’t feel any pain, and eight hours later they’ve knocked out your teeth and put in new ones.

“They chiselled away everything they needed to chisel away. A bit of discomfort but no pain,” he says.

Carr also says he is pondering having a hair transplant, saying: “I want a proper Elvis quiff. I want to go big. Go big or go home.”

Hollywood star Colin Farrell, comedian Lolly Adefope, boxing champion Nicola Adams and Hollywood star Danny DeVito are also on the show.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on ITV on Saturday at 10pm.

