Jimmy Carr: I wanted my new teeth to look like someone's opened a fridge

22nd Mar 19 | Entertainment News

He told Jonathan Ross he was also pondering having a hair transplant.

BGC Charity Day 2018 - London

Comedian Jimmy Carr has spoken about his decision to fork out for “new” teeth – saying he wanted them to look like someone’s opened a fridge.

Viewers noticed a change in the star’s appearance when he appeared on TV with a brighter smile than usual.

The TV funnyman tells The Jonathan Ross Show he wanted “white teeth”.

“I wanted it to look like someone’s opened a fridge. I got them all done in one day.

“You’re kind of woozy, but you don’t feel any pain, and eight hours later they’ve knocked out your teeth and put in new ones.

“They chiselled away everything they needed to chisel away. A bit of discomfort but no pain,” he says.

Carr also says he is pondering having a hair transplant, saying: “I want a proper Elvis quiff. I want to go big. Go big or go home.”

Hollywood star Colin Farrell, comedian Lolly Adefope, boxing champion Nicola Adams and Hollywood star Danny DeVito are also on the show.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on ITV on Saturday at 10pm.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Viewers upset to see gay character killed off in Corrie

Holly Willoughby takes style inspiration from Duchess of Sussex
Holly Willoughby takes style inspiration from Duchess of Sussex

My character's death wasn't intended to offend LGBT+ community, says Corrie star
My character's death wasn't intended to offend LGBT+ community, says Corrie star

Does your decor suit your star sign? An astrologist's guide to styling your space

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Plan a novel holiday with a literary-themed European break

Plan a novel holiday with a literary-themed European break
Britain and Ireland have 4 nominees for European Museum of the Year: Here's what you need to know

Britain and Ireland have 4 nominees for European Museum of the Year: Here's what you need to know
Ex-Coronation Street director avoids jail over intimate chats with '13-year-old'

Ex-Coronation Street director avoids jail over intimate chats with '13-year-old'
Kylie Jenner: None of my money is inherited and I'm very proud of that

Kylie Jenner: None of my money is inherited and I'm very proud of that
Kylie Jenner: None of my money is inherited and I'm very proud of that

Viewers upset to see gay character killed off in Corrie