Crown Prosecution Service apologises to Mark Lamarr

It said charges against the former Never Mind The Buzzcocks host were authorised 'in error'.

The Crown Prosecution Service has apologised to TV presenter Mark Lamarr after charges of common assault and false imprisonment of a woman were dropped.

The case against the comedian was discontinued last year, the day before his first court appearance.

Now it has emerged that the CPS has apologised to the former Never Mind The Buzzcocks star.

A letter sent to the broadcaster from the CPS says: “The outcome of the review process demonstrates that the prosecutor who authorised the charges against you did so in error.”

The letter adds: “The decision to charge you was wrong and I am sorry for the obvious distress it has caused you. I understand that this has been a difficult experience for you.”

A CPS spokesman said in a statement to the Press Association: “Mr Lamarr was charged with offences arising from an incident that took place on August 31 2018.

“He was due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on October 2 2018.

“Further material was requested from the police and the case was further reviewed.

“A senior prosecutor took the view that there was no realistic prospect of conviction, and the charges against Mr Lamarr were discontinued before his first court appearance. The CPS has since written to Mr Lamarr to apologise.”

Lamarr became famous in the 1990s with TV shows like The Word, The Big Breakfast and Shooting Stars.

The former Radio 2 DJ hosted Never Mind The Buzzcocks from 1996 to 2005.

