Jade Goody's mum asks GMB's Charlotte Hawkins: Who are you?

Jackiey Budden scolded the TV presenter's co-stars for not properly introducing her.

Jade Goody’s mother, Jackiey Budden, amused viewers when she fired a question at Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins, asking her who she was.

Budden appeared on the ITV programme to discuss her famous daughter and her legacy on the 10th anniversary of her death from cervical cancer, alongside Goody’s widower, Jack Tweed.

Having spent around 10 minutes talking about the Big Brother star and her impact on raising awareness of the disease, Budden suddenly ended the interview by scolding hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard for not introducing her to co-presenter Hawkins.

‘Just check – no matter what age you are. It’s not about being embarrassed.’ 10 years on from Jade Goody’s death from cervical cancer – and as numbers of women skipping smear tests reaches a 21 year high – her mum Jackiey is encouraging women to get screened. pic.twitter.com/yGpHpbz2eM — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 22, 2019

Budden asked Hawkins, who had been sitting at the newsdesk throughout the interview: “Who are you?”

Garraway, slightly shocked, said: “This is Charlotte Hawkins … you must see Charlotte when you watch the show?”

Budden replied: “Yeah, but no-one introduced me. I’ve seen you, but no-one introduced me to you.”

Garraway said it was “very rude” of them, and Shephard quipped: “We’ve all been reprimanded.”

Viewers at home shared their amusement over the bizarre exchange on Twitter, with one writing: “@GMB @CharlotteHawkns who are you. Nearly spat my brew out laughing at that. Poor charlotte @GMB @benshephard.”

One wrote: “#gmb Jades mum saying “who are you” to Charlotte has made my morning so far.”

Another said, using plenty of crying-laughing emojis: “‘Who are you?’ – Jackiey to Charlotte. Jackiey just redeemed herself.”

Goody died at the age of 27 on March 22 2009 from cervical cancer, which had spread to her liver, groin and bowel.

Following her death, she was hailed by cancer organisations for prompting an increase in people seeking information about the disease, and around half a million more women went for tests in the month after her death.

