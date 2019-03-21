Fans given chance to get free Game Of Thrones ink from celebrity tattooist

Lauren Winzer has inked GoT's Sophie Turner, as well as Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Post Malone.

Game Of Thrones fans are being offered the chance to get a free tattoo themed around the hit TV show.

Tattoo artist Lauren Winzer, who inked Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner’s House Stark-themed design, will be taking over The Circle in London’s Soho for two days next month.

There fans will get the chance to choose from one of 16 special designs drawing on quotes, symbols and themes from the show, whose final season begins on April 15 in the UK.

For those wanting to show a house allegiance, tattoos include a Stark-style direwolf, a Targaryen dragon and a Lannister lion.

Hodor fans can have “hold the door” and there’s a needle tattoo for those who prefer Arya, while the Iron Throne and a series of quotes from the show are also available.

Lauren Winzer has inked Sophie Turner, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry (NOW TV)

The event, organised by NOW TV, is offering 100 free tattoos in all across April 16 and 17, with 50 being given away via a ballot and the rest going to walk-ins on a first-come-first-served basis.

Winzer, who has also inked for Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry, will be joined by a team from the Circle to help do the inking across the two days.

