Kerry Katona: Toxic relationships have put me off dating for life

She said she wanted to be known for her career, not for her 'relationship or who I'm shagging'.

Kerry Katona has said toxic relationships have put her off dating for life and a potential partner would have to be “exceptional” for her to consider them.

The former Atomic Kitten singer appeared in the series finale of Celebs Go Dating which aired on Thursday night on E4.

The series saw dating experts coach celebrities as they embarked on dates in a bid to find love.

Katona, 38, said the show had helped her realise that she was happy to be single.

She said: “I think a lot of people expect me to be in a relationship.

“The fact that I’ve walked away from this having done so much work on me, it’s really empowering and I don’t really think I’m ready to get into a relationship just yet.

“I feel like I’m still working on me if I’m brutally honest. Getting out of the last relationship I was in, which was so toxic and damaging, it’s put me off for life.

“It’s because of him that my walls are so high so if I was to bring somebody in my life now, they would have to be exceptional.”

She also said from now on she wanted to be known for her career, not for her “relationship or who I’m shagging”.

Asked whether she planned to stay out of the public eye, she replied: “Yes. 100%. You keep doing what you’re doing, you’re going to keep getting the same results.

“No more OK! magazine wedding shoots for me. I want it to be about me and my career.

“I want to be known for the good that I’m doing now, not about my relationship or who I’m shagging.”

The final episode of Celebs Go Dating saw the contestants visit Tenerife with their chosen partners.

Katona decided not to take any of the people she dated on the programme.

© Press Association 2019