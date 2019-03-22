Love Island's Alex Miller says he experienced suicidal thoughts after show

The death of Mike Thalassitis has sparked a debate on the aftercare given to reality TV stars.

Former Love Island star Alex Miller has admitted he wrestled with suicidal thoughts after leaving the show.

The glazier appeared on the ITV reality programme last year and spoke out after the death of another former contestant, Mike Thalassitis, sparked a debate about the aftercare provided to islanders.

Miller, who enjoyed a brief relationship with Megan Barton-Hanson while in the villa, said he struggled after being booted off the show.

Alex Miller has opened up on the struggles he endured upon leaving Love Island (Ian West/PA Wire)

During an appearance on Access All Areas with Lizzie Cundy and Stephen Leng, he said: “I did go through a dark patch where I would look at bridges and think ‘Yeah, I could drive into that’.

“I was in a dark place. It was winter time, there was a lot of factors coming up, knowing that everything was sort of coming to an end like getting back into the old routine in the job.”

Miller was asked if his mental health struggles were linked to Love Island and said: “It was going back into the reality bit of – this is what I am back into now.

“Everything has died a death, you’ve fallen off the cliff of reality fame. It’s not what it is cracked up to be.”

Mike Thalassitis’s death sparked a debate about the aftercare provided to reality TV stars (Ian West/PA)

As former stars and fans debate whether Love Island gives contestants appropriate aftercare, Miller said one of the producers got in touch and advised him to see a therapist after spotting one of his Instagram posts.

He said: “I had a little rant on Instagram. I went through a bit of a dark patch and luckily one of the producers follow me on Instagram saw the rant got in touch with me and put me back in touch with a psychiatrist.

“Looking back, all I needed to do was be forward and go talk to them.”

Miller, 28, credits the therapy with allowing him to move on with his life.

He said: “I didn’t want to talk to anyone about it, but after having ranted after answering a fan’s questions and speaking to the Love Island psychiatrist, it got me through it and gave me a plan on how to take my life forward and now we’re here. We’re all good.”

Sophie Gradon appeared on the show in 2016 (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)

Thalassitis, 26 and who died on March 15, was the second former Love Island star to die in less than 12 months.

Sophie Gradon, 32, appeared on season two of the reality show in 2016 and was found dead in June last year.

Following their deaths, Love Island producers said “bespoke training” will be offered to all future contestants.

The show said it will also offer support to all Love Island contestants rather than just those who ask for it.

The care will focus on helping contestants with social media and financial management after achieving overnight fame on Love Island, which has become a cultural phenomenon attracting millions of voters each season.

