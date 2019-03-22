Cardi B trademarks her famous catchphrase 'Okurrr'

22nd Mar 19 | Entertainment News

She described the word as sounding like 'a cold pigeon in New York City'.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - New York

Cardi B has trademarked her catchphrase “Okurrr”.

The rapper filed to trademark the phrase on March 11 for merchandise purposes, according to court documents.

The trademark specifically lists “Okurrr” as having three Rs. It could now appear on items such as clothing, including trousers, T-shirts and hoodies.

Cardi B
Cardi B has trademarked her well-known catchphrase (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Bronx-born Cardi B, 26, is known for her colourful use of language and told US chat show host Jimmy Fallon “Okurrr” sounded like “a cold pigeon in New York City”.

When asked in what context she would use the word in, she said: “It depends on the situation that you’re in. Like if somebody checks somebody, it’s like ‘Okurrr’.”

Cardi B, who scored the best rap album Grammy earlier this year, also used the word in her Pepsi Super Bowl advert.

