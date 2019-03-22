Brian Harvey arrested over alleged malicious communications

22nd Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The former East 17 singer is currently in custody.

Brian Harvey Court

Former East 17 singer Brian Harvey has been arrested on suspicion of sending malicious communications.

Scotland Yard said they were called to an address in Walthamstow, east London, on Thursday following reports a man was threatening to harm himself.

Officers performed a welfare check and a man in his 40s was arrested, police said.

Brian Harvey
Singer Brian Harvey has been arrested on suspicion of sending malicious communications (Tim Ockenden/PA)

Following a physical examination by a doctor where he was deemed fit, Harvey, 44, was taken into police custody.

He did not suffer any injuries, according to police.

Harvey shot to fame in the 1990s as the lead singer of pop band East 17, later renamed E-17.

The boy band sold millions of records and scored several top 10 hits, including 1994 Christmas number one Stay Another Day.

Harvey was left with severe injuries in 2005 following an accident in which he ran over himself.

© Press Association 2019

