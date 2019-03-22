Blue Peter presenter Radzi to leave the long-running children's programme

22nd Mar 19 | Entertainment News

He will depart the show in April.

Skelton to leave Blue Peter

Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya is to leave the long-running BBC children’s show after five-and-a-half years.

The 32-year-old will bow out in April, a tweet from CBBC said.

Wolverhampton-born Chinyanganya had been named the 37th Blue Peter presenter in October 2013 when he replaced the outgoing Helen Skelton.

A statement from CBBC said: “Sad news on tonight’s #BluePeter and that is that @iamradzi is leaving the show.

“Radzi has been a presenter on the programme for five and a half years and he will be greatly missed… but we still have him on our screens until he leaves in April!”

Fans expressed their disappointment at Chinyanganya’s departure. One said: “Really sad news for BP, but I am sure we’ll be seeing him on other shows (as we do now), onwards and upwards….. good luck to the replacement, they are big shoes to fill.”

Another tweeted: “My 8 year old daughter cried. Good luck @iamradzi in your new ventures.”

Lindsey Russell is now the only listed Blue Peter presenter.

© Press Association 2019

