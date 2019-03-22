Simon Cowell breaks long social media silence with picture of son Eric

Simon Cowell has broken his social media silence for the first time in more than a year and a half with a picture of son Eric.

The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent boss shared a sweet snap on Instagram of the five-year-old sitting in an armchair, reading a children’s book called Come Find Me by Ken Harvey and illustrated by actor Terry Crews.

He told his 1.3 million followers: “Eric reading his new favourite book ‘Come Find Me’ and it’s illustrated by my friend @terrycrews!”

Prior to the new picture of Eric, his son with partner Lauren Silverman, Cowell’s last shared a post on Instagram on June 20 2017, in support of his Grenfell fire celebrity charity single Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Cowell has also remained quiet on Twitter since June 2017, when he shared a number of posts about the Grenfell effort, which included vocals from the likes of Robbie Williams, Roger Daltrey, Rita Ora, Stormzy and Leona Lewis.

Cowell, 59, has recently been working on the new series of Britain’s Got Talent alongside Ant and Dec, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

