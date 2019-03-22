Eva Green hands used chewing gum to assistant on the red carpet

The Dumbo premiere took place in London.

Eva Green gave fans a glimpse of the life of a Hollywood star when she handed her used chewing gum to an assistant at the Dumbo film premiere.

The actress, 38, donned a figure-hugging emerald green dress at the glitzy red carpet event.

Eva Green on the red carpet (Dave Fisher/REX/Shutterstock)

At one point on the red carpet, she was spotted taking chewing gum out of her mouth and handing it to a female assistant.

The French actress and ex-Bond star was at the European premiere of the modern-day interpretation of Disney’s original 1941 animated film.

Directed by Tim Burton, the cast of the live action remake also features Danny DeVito and Colin Farrell.

