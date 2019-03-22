Eva Green hands used chewing gum to assistant on the red carpet

Eva Green hands used chewing gum to assistant on the red carpet22nd Mar 19 | Entertainment News
The Dumbo premiere took place in London.
Eva Green gave fans a glimpse of the life of a Hollywood star when she handed her used chewing gum to an assistant at the Dumbo film premiere.
The actress, 38, donned a figure-hugging emerald green dress at the glitzy red carpet event.
At one point on the red carpet, she was spotted taking chewing gum out of her mouth and handing it to a female assistant.
The French actress and ex-Bond star was at the European premiere of the modern-day interpretation of Disney’s original 1941 animated film.
Directed by Tim Burton, the cast of the live action remake also features Danny DeVito and Colin Farrell.
