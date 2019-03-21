Holly Willoughby takes style inspiration from Duchess of Sussex

The TV presenter wore a Reiss blouse from the same range as a dress worn recently by Meghan.

Holly Willoughby has channelled the Duchess of Sussex’s style by wearing a shirt similar to a dress recently worn by the royal.

The TV presenter, known for her keen fashion sense, donned a Reiss swirl-printed blouse in pink and white on Thursday’s episode of This Morning.

She teamed the top, which has a high, funnel-like neckline and elasticated cuffs, with a tonal miniskirt and heeled white ankle boots.

The retro-patterned shirt is from the same range as a dress sported by Meghan at a recent event, with the same high neckline and print pattern.

Meghan’s 1960s-inspired dress was black and white, and she teamed the above-knee garment with a black blazer.

The Duchess of Sussex wearing the Reiss dress on International Women’s Day (Yui Mok/PA)

The royal, who is pregnant with her first child with the Duke of Sussex, won praise for her stylish and simple outfit from the British high street brand.

She wore the outfit on International Women’s Day on March 8 while attending a panel discussion convened The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust to mark the day at King’s College in London.

The shift dress, which costs £185, has sold out online but Willoughby’s £135 blouse is still available in most sizes.

