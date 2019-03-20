Jessica Simpson gives birth to a daughter

20th Mar 19 | Entertainment News

The star named her child Birdie.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson has given birth to a baby girl.

The US singer, 38, and her husband Eric Johnson welcomed their third child on Tuesday.

The couple have named their daughter Birdie Mae Johnson.

Simpson shared a black and white picture of the newborn on Instagram, writing: “Birdie Mae Johnson, 3.19.19, 10 Pounds 13 Ounces.”

Birdie Mae Johnson 3.19.19 10 Pounds 13 Ounces

Simpson announced last year that she and Johnson, who tied the knot in 2014, were expecting baby number three.

They are already parents to daughter Maxwell Drew, six, and Ace Knute, five.

