Pregnant Gemma Atkinson says she feels like 'superwoman'

The actress is expecting a baby with Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez.

Gemma Atkinson has shared a picture of her baby bump, saying she feels like “superwoman*.

The former Emmerdale actress is expecting her first child with Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez, whom she met while competing on the show in 2017.

She posted side by side pictures on Instagram, a pre-pregnancy shot of her doing a workout, and another of her showing off her growing tummy.

“Our bodies are incredible!” Atkinson wrote.

“What they are capable of doing astounds me, and in both these pictures I felt / feel like superwoman.

“I have a life inside of me ticking away ready to join us soon. The little kicks & turns & flutters are just wonderful.

“I feel so incredibly lucky.”

