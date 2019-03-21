David Dimbleby to guest present Have I Got News For You

The broadcaster said the invitation to host the panel show was 'intriguing'.

David Dimbleby

David Dimbleby will make his Have I Got News For You hosting debut when the panel show returns in April.

The veteran journalist and broadcaster, 80, will guest present the first episode of the new series.

It will be Dimbleby’s first presenting role on the BBC since he retired from Question Time in December.

Documentary filmmaker Stacey Dooley and comedian Henning Wehn will join Dimbleby and regular team captains Paul Merton and Ian Hislop, as guest panellists.

Stacey Dooley at an event
Stacey Dooley (PA)

Dimbleby said: “It is an intriguing invitation.

“When chairing Question Time I became used to dealing with difficult panellists – but Ian Hislop and Paul Merton are another matter.

“They have turned disruptive subversion into an art form.

“It will be quite a challenge to keep the show on the road but whatever happens it will be fun.”

The nine-episodes series will air weekly on BBC One on Friday nights at 9pm, from April 5.

The extended version of the programme, Have I Got A Bit More News For You, will air on Mondays on BBC One, from April 8.

