Stormzy lands new TV role - as newspaper editor

The grime star has joined the cast of BBC One series Noughts & Crosses.

Stormzy is to play a newspaper editor in a new TV drama.

The grime star, 25, has joined the cast of BBC One show Noughts & Crosses, made by the company behind Poldark.

The adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s young adult book series is currently being filmed in South Africa.

Stormzy will play newspaper editor Kolawale, a character created especially for the TV series, with a guest role in one episode.

He has previously called the author a “childhood hero” and the Noughts & Crosses series “still my favourite books of all time”.

Speaking about the role, he said: “As a diehard fan of Malorie’s novels, being a part of this important show is a dream come true.”

Blackman said: “The first time I met Stormzy he informed me he was a huge fan of my Noughts & Crosses series of books.

“I’m thrilled he will now be a part of the Noughts & Crosses TV production. It’s so exciting!”

The cast of the drama, a “gripping story of first love in a dangerous, alternate world where racism divides society”, also includes Peaky Blinders actor Jack Rowan and newcomer Masali Baduza.

Executive producer Preethi Mavahalli said: “As an icon of black British culture, we are honoured to have Stormzy play a part in this adaptation of a novel he’s such a fan of.”

Former Children’s Laureate Blackman has penned more than 60 books for children and young adults and wrote the Doctor Who episode about Rosa Parks.

Stormzy is set to appear as a headline act at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

