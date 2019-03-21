Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach welcome first child together

The couple first met on the set of 2010 film Greenberg.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have welcomed their first child together.

A representative for Gerwig confirmed the news but did not reveal the sex of the baby.

Oscar-nominated actress, writer and director Gerwig, 35, and filmmaker Baumbach, 49, first met on the set of 2010 comedy-drama Greenberg.

They have continued to work together, collaborating on the films Frances Ha and Mistress America, both of which they co-wrote.

Gerwig is best-known for her directorial debut on 2017’s critically acclaimed coming-of-age drama Lady Bird, for which she earned two Academy Award nominations for best director and best original screenplay.

She became only the fifth woman in history to score a best director nod. This is Gerwig’s first child.

Baumbach has a son from his marriage with the actress Jennifer Jason Leigh.

