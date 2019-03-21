Empire creator reveals cast's 'anger and sadness' over Jussie Smollett case

21st Mar 19 | Entertainment News

Smollett denies allegations of falsely claiming to have been the victim of a racist attack.

Empire Cast Member Attack

The creator of Empire has revealed the cast’s “anger and sadness” over the Jussie Smollett incident.

US actor Smollett has been removed from the final episodes of season five of the FX musical drama amid allegations he lied to police over an alleged assault.

Smollett is accused of hiring two men to stage a racist and homophobic attack on him in downtown Chicago on January 29.

He has appeared in court to deny 16 counts of disorderly conduct.

Ahead of Empire’s return to the screen in the US on Wednesday, series creator Lee Daniels shared a video to Instagram and said the period since Smollett’s arrest had been a “rollercoaster”.

He said: “Me and my cast have experienced pain, anger, sadness and frustration, and really don’t know how to deal with it.”

Daniels said the episode of Empire airing on Wednesday was filmed “prior to the incident”.

Empire Jussie Smollett
Empire actor Jussie Smollet has denied falsifying a police report (E Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune via AP)

He said the show, which follows a hip-hop music mogul and his family, was made, “to bring America together, to talk about the atrocities that are happening right now on the streets”.

Chicago police allege Smollett organised the attack as a publicity stunt because he was unhappy with his salary on Empire.

Smollett denies the accusations. He is next scheduled to appear in court on April 17.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The Scream installed at the British Museum

What is The Vampire's Wife? The celeb-approved brand taking over red carpets
What is The Vampire's Wife? The celeb-approved brand taking over red carpets

A brief history of protest - from Magna Carta to 1960s 'flower power' and the Arab Spring
A brief history of protest - from Magna Carta to 1960s 'flower power' and the Arab Spring

Holly Willoughby 'surprised' by Fearne Cotton exit from Celebrity Juice

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Tom Ford gets a big new fashion role, what's his legacy in the industry?

As Tom Ford gets a big new fashion role, what's his legacy in the industry?
7 things to eat and drink to help beat disease - according to a Harvard-trained doctor

7 things to eat and drink to help beat disease - according to a Harvard-trained doctor
Bill And Ted stars confirm third film in 2020

Bill And Ted stars confirm third film in 2020
On International Happiness Day, we've found 9 of life's simplest pleasures

On International Happiness Day, we've found 9 of life's simplest pleasures
On International Happiness Day, we've found 9 of life's simplest pleasures

The Scream installed at the British Museum