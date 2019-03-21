Pet Shop Boys cancel concert due to 'circumstances beyond our control'

The electric pop duo said they are 'very disappointed"'.

The Pet Shop Boys are “very disappointed” after cancelling a concert due to “circumstances beyond our control”.

British electronic pop duo Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe were set to perform in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 4 but have announced the show will no longer go ahead.

Tickets for the show will be refunded, event promoter Live Nation said.

— Pet Shop Boys (@petshopboys) March 21, 2019

In a statement, it said: “Live Nation regret to announce that, due to circumstances beyond our control, the PET SHOP BOYS Bangkok show on Thursday 4 April 2019 is cancelled.

“Neil and Chris are very disappointed and apologise to their fans for any disappointment and inconvenience caused.”

Representatives for the band have been contacted for further information.

The Pet Shop Boys have further tour dates in Southeast Asia, including stops in Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan.

It is not thought any of these are affected.

The Pet Shops Boys were founded in London in 1981 and have gone on to sell more than 100 million records worldwide thanks to hits including West End Girls, It’s A Sin and a cover of Always On My Mind.

They have won three Brit Awards and in 2017 received NME’s Godlike Genius Award.

